North Carolina appliance manufacturer closes due to COVID-19

NEW BERN, NC (WCTI-TV) — A North Carolina appliance manufacturer says it is shutting down until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

WCTI reports Lore McKenna, director of corporate communications for BSH Home Appliances Corporation North America, says the company was informed of the test connected with its New Bern plant on Monday and immediately contacted local authorities.

Out of an abundance of caution, McKenna says the plant will remain closed until further notice.

The plant, which employs more than 1,400, had previously closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in March.