Raleigh city budget proposal freezes hiring, no layoffs

RALEIGH, NC (The News & Observer) — City officials in Raleigh have proposed a budget that implements a city-wide hiring freeze and cuts costs without hiking taxes or eliminating staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal was made Tuesday by Raleigh City Manager Ruffin Hall. The News and Observer reports that the nearly $1 billion spending plan is 2.2 percent less than the current year’s budget.

It recommends canceling the the city’s Fourth of July celebration, putting off construction projects, adding no new police and firefighters.

Hall says the city is trying to limit the impact of the multimillion-dollar cuts on residents.

A virtual public hearing is scheduled for June 2.