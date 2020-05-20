Strong finish for ESPN’s Jordan doc, ‘The Last Dance’

NEW YORK (AP) — Speaking in terms hoop fans will understand, the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan, ‘The Last Dance,’ had a strong fourth quarter.

The Nielsen company says the final two episodes of the series, which premiered on the last five Sunday nights, averaged 5.9 million viewers. It is easily the most-watched documentary for ESPN, and a desperately-needed bright spot for a network ravaged by the lack of live sports events.

ESPN hopes to make Sunday night documentary-watching a habit among its fans, scheduling films on disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, martial arts star Bruce Lee and the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa over the next month.