Thousands evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan

EDENVILLE, MI (AP) — Rapidly rising water has overtaken dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says among the threatened areas is downtown Midland, which could be “under approximately 9 feet of water” by Wednesday.

The city of 42,000 is home to Dow Chemical Co.’s main plant, which sits on the riverbank.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for locations along the Tittabawassee River after the breach at the Edenville Dam in northern Midland County and the Sanford Dam located about 8 miles downriver.

It urged residents along the river to immediately seek higher ground.