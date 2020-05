CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (KIII-TV) — An active shooter situation at a south Texas military installation appears to be over.

Security personnel were called to respond to an active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi around 6:15 a.m.

A member of the Navy’s security force at the facility was injured, officials said.

Although the active threat appeared to be over, the military installation remained on lockdown and all gates were still closed.

