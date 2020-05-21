Cabinet Secretary Azar visits testing site in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A key booster of President Donald Trump’s administration response to the new coronavirus and efforts to revive the national economy is visiting North Carolina.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar planned to visit on Thursday a testing site run at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

- Advertisement -

The Cabinet secretary also was expected to meet with local health care leaders about efforts to dull the spread of COVID-19 and reopen North Carolina safely.

The visit comes the day before a new order by Gov. Roy Cooper takes effect that reopens barber shops and salons and lets restaurants serve sitting patrons again.