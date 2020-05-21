Councilmembers holding virtual town hall on COVID-19 impacts on minorities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday night, two Wilmington City councilmembers are holding a virtual town hall to discuss how minority groups are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

According to the CDC, data from 580 patients hospitalized with lab-confirmed COVID-19 found that 45 percent were white, compared to 55 percent in the surrounding community.

Death rates in New York showed 92.3 COVID-19 deaths for African Americans per 100,000 population, compared to 45.2 deaths for Caucasians per 100,000 population.

Councilmembers Kevin Spears and Clifford Barnett will be holding the virtual town hall starting at 6:30.

