WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters say lightning struck a shed at a Winnabow home Thursday afternoon, causing it to go up in flames.

Winnabow Fire Chief Travis Mercer says it happened shortly after noon in the 7100 block of Hunters Ridge Drive.

Neighbors reportedly called the fire department after they saw smoke coming from the shed.

The homeowner told WWAY $25,000 worth of equipment was lost in the blaze.