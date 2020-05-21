Local bar devastated after finding out they will not be permitted to reopen in Phase 2

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Jimmy’s at Wrightsville Beach was taking all the steps to open Friday at 5pm.

The owners say they even had a staff meeting originally planned for Thursday morning before the governor made the announcement they would not be permitted to open Wednesday night.

Co-Owner Jimmy Gilleece says he was shocked when he heard the news.

“We had planned on opening in the second phase. He said we could open in the second phase. We’ve staffed to open in the second phase,” he said. “We’ve spent money preparing the bar, getting everything safe as much as we can. And when we got the news last night we were absolutely crushed.”

The business has been staying afloat selling merchandise and to-go beers.

“It’s a fraction of what we normally have,” Gilleece said. “The community has come out and purchased a lot of gift cards, shirts and sweatshirts to try and help us along.”

Gilleece says their neighbors at 22 North Restaurant and Bar will be wearing Jimmy’s and Red Dogs merchandise as they reopen after the owner purchased shirts for his entire staff.

He says he is happy for the businesses that are allowed to reopen and he intends to support them.

Gilleece’s wife and co-owner says they plan to take legal action against the executive order.