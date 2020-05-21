Man charged with murder after stabbing victim dies

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Gastonia man is now charged with murder after a woman he is accused of stabbing died on Monday.

Robin Edward Dills, 52, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Julie Sisk. According to warrants from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Dills stabbed Sisk on May 1.

Dills was charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury at the time.

The victim passed away on Monday and his charges were increased to second degree murder.

Dills is being held without bond.