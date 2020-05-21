New Hanover County Schools hold town hall on year-round school calendars

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday night, New Hanover County Schools held the second of two virtual town halls, getting feedback from parents about changes to year-round school calendars.

Year-round schools typically end their year in mid-June and pick back up in mid-July.

Schools cannot legally start a new year with remote learning.

Because of constantly changing restrictions and safety concerns, New Hanover County schools’ calendar committee is considering starting the 2020-2021 year-round school year the second week of August.

Wednesday’s town hall was for Codington and Eaton Elementary parents. Tuesday’s was for Snipes and Freeman Elementary parents.

Parents were able to ask questions through an online chat and have them answered by Deputy Superintendent Dr. LaChawn Smith. Many expressed interest in keeping the original schedule in place.

The calendar committee will eventually make a recommendation to the Board of Education, which will vote on the calendar.

You can watch the full town hall here.