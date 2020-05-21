NOAA predicts ‘above average’ 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We could be in for a busy hurricane season, which starts in less than two weeks.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday it’s predicting an above average 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season with 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

- Advertisement -

The season officially starts on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30.



We’ve already had one named storm this year. Over the weekend, Tropical Storm Arthur formed near the Bahamas. It brought rain and wind to parts of eastern North Carolina earlier this week.

NOAA said warmer than average water temperatures and a weaker El Nino will increase the likelihood of an above average hurricane season.

Related Article: Surfers grab their boards to ride waves brought by TS Arthur

Government officials are urging people to take precautions, not only because of hurricane season, but due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Social distancing and other CDC guidance to keep you safe from COVID-19 may impact the disaster preparedness plan you had in place, including what is in your go-kit, evacuation routes, shelters, and more,” Carlos Castillo, acting Deputy Administrator for Resilience at FEMA, said. “It is time to revise and adjust your emergency plan now. Natural disasters won’t wait, so I encourage you to keep COVID-19 in mind when revising or making your plan for you and your loved ones, and don’t forget your pets.”

Read more about NOAA hurricane season predictions here.