Stacey Abrams endorses candidates in 7 US Senate contests

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Former Georgia governor’s race candidate Stacey Abrams is wading into elections outside her home state, endorsing the campaigns of seven Democrats vying for U.S. Senate seats.

Abrams announced Thursday she’s backing Democratic candidates in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Abrams has emerged as a leading voting rights advocate and a frequently mentioned prospect for Joe Biden’s running mate.

Since her 2018 loss to now-Gov. Brian Kemp, Abrams has become an advocate for fair elections.

Abrams previously announced her support for a Senate candidate in Georgia: the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.