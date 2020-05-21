UNC, NC State to resume in-person classes on Aug. 10

NORTH CAROLINA (AP) — The University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University announced plans Thursday to resume in-person classes in August and end fall semester early as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.

The chancellors of the two universities sent emails to students, faculty and staff outlining the schedule.

Both campuses will start Aug. 10, skip fall break and complete final exams before Thanksgiving.

The measures are meant to eliminate travel related to fall break and guard against a possible second wave of coronavirus cases starting in late fall.

UNC-Chapel Hill will have smaller classes, more time between classes and one-way entrances and exits to buildings.