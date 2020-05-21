UNCW hopes to have fall reopening plan by end of May

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is still working on a reopening plan for its fall semester. UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli announced that he is expected a report from the Fall 2020 Planning Team by May 29.

“This report will include a model with guidelines for opening campus, with in-person operations; a model with guidelines for shifting quickly from on-campus operations to a fully virtual campus, with online instruction and the suspension of campus activities, should the need arise; and a model with guidelines for operating with hybrid/blended (on-campus/online) operations, if necessary,” Sartarelli wrote in an email to faculty and staff.

The planning team has engaged with public health experts and has been consulting with other universities across the UNC System and around the country. Once the report is reviewed, Sartarelli said he, along with consultation with his Cabinet and the UNC System Office, will make the necessary decisions.

“We will begin the implementation process in early June. Please know that we are balancing the pressure and time-sensitive nature of making these decisions with the importance of being deliberative, so that when we move forward with implementation, we have an increased understanding of the evolving situation with COVID-19 and the best strategies for returning in the fall — and therefore the greatest probability of success,” Sartarellis said.

Sartarelli said making an announcement about a plan now would likely mean UNCW would have to adapt that announcement as circumstances change in the coming weeks, and the last thing UNCW wants to do is create any additional confusion or distress.