Winter Park Elementary encouraging students to learn about composting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From egg shell and coffee grinds to banana peels and avocado pits, the kitchen waste we generate weekly is ‘garden gold.’

Food scraps make up more than 28 percent of what a typical home throws away each week in their household garbage.

To teach students about the benefits of composting, Winter Park Elementary School has a collection of bins located on campus for anyone who wants to drop off organic material that can be turned in to compost.

“We set a goal of trying to reduce our trash and we call it ‘Waste Free Wednesday,'” said Paul Slovik, who is the principal at Winter Park Elementary School.

With students learning at home remotely during the Coronavirus Pandemic, Winter Park is now a grab-and-go lunch site where students can pick up a free meal.

During this time, Slovik says the school is continuing with its ‘Waste Free Wednesday’ initiative to encourage students not only enrolled at the school but across New Hanover County to drop off food items in large bins at the school.

Slovik recommends keeping a small gallon-sized container with a screw-top lid at home where you can store all your egg shells, coffee grinds and other organic matter.

“We really wanted our students to understand the why behind all of this and it helped with our engagement by creating lessons to talk about this issue and how our students could become part of the solution,” Slovik said. “Fifth graders even convinced me to send them on a field trip to the landfill and I’m glad I did it.”

For parents looking for a way to teach their kids about composting, Slovik encourages you to come to the school on Waste Free Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winter Park Elementary School is located at 204 S. Macmillan Avenue in Wilmington.