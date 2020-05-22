Boy, 6, cracks open robbery case by reeling in sunken safe

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCIV-TV) — A 6-year-old boy helped crack open a nearly decade-old robbery case when he reeled in a locked safe from a South Carolina lake.

WCIV-TV reports that Knox Brewer of Johns Island was at Whitney Lake hunting for metal objects underwater when the magnet attached to his line stuck to something heavy. The outlet reports that a bystander helped Brewer pull in and pry open what turned out to be a lockbox containing jewelry, credit cards and a checkbook.

Authorities said they determined the sunken safe belonged to a woman who lived near the lake. The woman told the Brewers the lockbox had been stolen eight years ago.