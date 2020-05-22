Breweries, wineries, distilleries will be included in Phase 2 reopening

RALEIGH, NC Clarification to the state’s “Safer At Home” order will allow breweries, tap rooms, distilleries and wineries to open with restrictions in the Phase 2 relaxed restrictions.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state was working to clarify the order that prevented bars from opening. Late Friday afternoon, the state’s legal team issued the clarification, which still keep bars closed but allows the others to resume business with social distancing requirements.

Executive Order 141 says who can open depends on how they’re licensed by the ABC Commission.

