New Hanover County announces fourth death related to COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (News Release) — Public Health officials were notified today of an additional death from COVID-19 in New Hanover County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to four.

The New Hanover County resident died on Friday, May 22. They were in their 70’s and considered at high risk of severe illness because they were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions. To protect the privacy of this individual and their family, no other information will be shared.

“I am so sorry to hear of one of our residents passing away from COVID-19, and I extend my deepest sympathy to their family and friends,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “This is a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still present in our community, and why it’s so important that we all follow the mitigation measures and recommendations in place to protect one another, especially as we enter phase two of reopening and activity increases in the area.”

As of Friday, there have been 728 deaths from COVID-19 in North Carolina. Residents are urged to follow physical distancing and protective measure guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect community members, especially those at high risk of serious illness.

Wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

If you must leave your home, follow proper physical distancing protocols: don’t gather in groups and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Stay home if you are sick, even if you are an essential worker. And cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched (like your phone, tablet, countertops and daily work surfaces).

Comply with state and municipal restrictions and/or recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, there have been 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County. For more information about COVID-19 in New Hanover County, visit Health.NHCgov.com, call our Public Health Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800, and follow the county’s trusted social media pages: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Nextdoor.