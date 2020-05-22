New Hanover County Arboretum offers respite from coronavirus lockdown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve been social distancing at home for the last several weeks to limit the spread of the coronavirus and are anxious to get out, one place you may want to go is the NC Cooperative Extension and Arboretum.

The arboretum is a partnership between New Hanover County and NC Cooperative Extension, and is affiliated with NC State University.

“We have a demonstration garden, offer programs in horticulture, nutrition and food safety, horticulture therapy and 4-H youth programming,” Amy Mead, volunteer coordinator at the NC Cooperative Extension and Arboretum said.

The arboretum offers 7-acres of beautifully landscaped gardens which offers an array of blooming plants including Gaura (Oenothera lindheimeri ‘Siskiyou Pink’), Red-Hot Poker (Kniphofia uvaria ‘Jackpot’), Amaryllis (Hippeastrum ‘Acropolis’), Roses, Beach Blanket-flower (Gaillardia pulchella) and more.

If you’ve recently moved to southeastern North Carolina and are not familiar with plants that thrive in our hot and humid environment, the arboretum is an ideal place to seek science-based information.

“A lot of people are moving from the North where they want to grow all their favorites up there that just won’t grow here in our coastal climate,” Mead said. “You can come here to see what’s going to grow, we have a whole native garden but then we have a lot of different varieties that are going to look great in your yard.”

If you’re trying to maintain social distancing, the arboretum is a perfect place to visit because there’s ample room to spread out.

“We definitely ask you to follow social distancing guidelines while you are here and no big groups [are allowed] but there is lots of space to take a walk around, all of our paths are safe and lovely,” Mead said. “It’s a perfect place to bring your family.”

For questions about plants or gardening, you can reach out to the Arboretum by calling their office at (910) 798-7660, or go to their Facebook page to submit questions.

The New Hanover County Arboretum is located at 6206 Oleander Drive. Admission is free and is open daily, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.