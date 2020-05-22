Two North Carolina beaches named top 10 best in the country

For the second year in a row, an eastern North Carolina beach has been named the second best in the country.

Ocracoke Island’s Lifeguarded Beach is again number two on Dr. Beach‘s list of best beaches.

- Advertisement -

Each year, Dr. Stephen Leatherman comes up with his top ten best beach list. He’s been doing this for over three decades and his beach rankings are widely respected.

Ocracoke is no stranger to the list. Last year it also ended up second, while in 2007 it topped the list.

The Lighthouse Beach at Cape Hatteras came in number 5 this year.

Where is the best beach this year? Dr. Beach says it’s Grayton Beach State Park on Florida’s panhandle.