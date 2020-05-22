Wilmington mayor: Dressing rooms can open; capacity for hotels increases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As part of the next phase of the city’s State of Emergency Declaration, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo announced several changes effective at 5 p.m. Friday.



During a news conference Friday, Saffo announced these changes:

Capacity for hotels and motels has been raised from 25 percent to 50 percent

Sports facilities are closed, however five-on-five sports are now allowed with spectators as long as they are social distancing.

Dressing rooms will be open with the requirement that clothes are sanitized after they are tried on and/or the clothing is taken out of commission for a day.

Auto sales businesses must have hand sanitizer available in showroom. Cars must be sanitize after each drive. Sales people can take part in test drives but must wear a mask.

“As we reopen we know we are going to see spikes, we just don’t know what that will look like, but if people would just adhere to those particular practices we feel that we can continue to keep the rate of infections down or as far as the pecentage,” Saffo said.

As of Friday morning, New Hanover County has reported 146 cases since the virus first hit the area. 3 people have died.

NC will move into Phase 2 of lifting #COVID19 restrictions at 5 p.m. Friday, May 22. Phase 2 runs through at least Friday, June 26, unless changed or canceled. For a quick reference guide about the differences in Phases 1 and 2 go to: https://t.co/1REXPNY3qX #StayStrongNC pic.twitter.com/Mkq10TSlB0 — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) May 21, 2020

Phase 2 begins on Friday at 5 p.m. in North Carolina, however, bars, nightclubs, gyms, playgrounds, indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, and bowling alleys will still remain closed under these guidelines. Those establishments were previously going to open under the original Phase 2 plan.

Restaurants, salons and barbers can reopen at 50% capacity. Swimming pools, overnight camps and day camps can also open.