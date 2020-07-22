3 arrested after drug investigation in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit has arrested three people after an investigation into the distribution of illegal controlled substances in Whiteville.

The unit executed a search warrant at 316 East Walter Street on July 20. William Charles Brady, 55; Melissa Gail Godwin, 56; and Floretta Edwards, 47, were at the residence at the time of the search. During the search, investigators located and seized an amount of cocaine and marijuana.

The listed defendants were arrested and transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where they were booked and held.

Brady was charged with one felony count of Possession of Cocaine. His secured bond was set at $2,500.00.

Edwards was charged with one felony count of Possession of Cocaine. She was also served with three outstanding warrants from Whiteville Police Department for larceny. Her secured bond was set at $6,500.00.

Godwin was charged with one felony count of Possession of Cocaine and one felony count of Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance. Her secured bond was set at $4,000.00.

This investigation is ongoing.