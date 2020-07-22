Cops: 15 shot as gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral home

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say 15 people were shot when gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter says mourners were fired upon from a passing vehicle. Carter says several targets of the shooting returned fire.

The vehicle later crashed and the occupants fled. One person of interest was being questioned.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago.

More gun violence struck Chicago early Wednesday.

Police say a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with her parents.