August hearing set in lawsuit pitting Forest against Cooper

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A hearing has been scheduled in litigation from Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest challenging several COVID-19 restrictions issued by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

A judge set Aug. 4 as the date for arguments before him.

Forest sued the governor three weeks ago, saying executive orders that Cooper’s issued during the pandemic should be voided because the Council of State didn’t agree to them.

Cooper has said he followed the law while making health and safety decisions.

The state Supreme Court also suspended on Tuesday a ruling by the same judge in separate litigation that otherwise would let some bowling alleys reopen.