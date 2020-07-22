Body of man, 45, recovered from western North Carolina lake

MARION, NC (AP) — Police in western North Carolina have identified the body of a 45-year-old man who went missing on a lake after falling off a boat.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Christopher Michael Morris, of Candler, was recovered Tuesday from Lake James. Lt. Sam Craft, of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, said Morris went missing while boating near the Black Bear Access Area on the lake in McDowell County.

- Advertisement -

He said Morris was found in the same area he went missing.

He had fallen off the bow of a pontoon boat.

Morris was the construction project manager at Premier Homes of the Carolinas Inc., in Hendersonville. He was married and the father of three grown children.