Brunswick Family Assistance distributing food monthly instead of quarterly

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Family Assistance has expanded their commodities distribution.

“We are doing our monthly commodities distribution. What that is, that’s food that comes down from the USDA down to the local level,” Stephanie Bowen said. “We used to do it quarterly, but now we’ve moved to doing it monthly.”

Stephanie Bowen, BFA Executive Director, says this gives clients a more manageable amount of food more often.

She says following the COVID-19 outbreak, the amount of food BFA is receiving has increased.

“There has been an influx of food. Whether it be donated food, local food, or government level food,” Bowen said. “It’s just been an increase all the way around so that they can support local pantries so that we can get the food out to people who need it.”

People like Heather Gentle.

“It helps a lot. It helps the community a lot. It actually helps with everything,” Gentle said.

A mom living paycheck to paycheck, she says changing the distribution to monthly helps her out a lot.

“There’s more people out there that needs it monthly due to the fact that quarterly only helps a certain amount of time,” Gentle said. “When it comes quarterly, you have to wait such a long time. And then when it comes monthly, then you have something there for you monthly so you don’t have to wait such a long time.”

She says BFA helps make sure her fruits and veggie-loving five year old gets healthier foods.

“Produce and stuff is expensive in stores. You would think that would be cheaper since it is more healthy, but it’s not. The junk food is cheaper,” she said.

Gentle says if you need help, don’t hesitate to reach out to Brunswick Family Assistance because they will welcome you with open arms and treat you like family.

Brunswick Family Assistance will now be doing their commodities distribution Tuesday-Saturday every third week of the month from 9AM-4PM.

