Charlotte FC: MLS expansion team unveils name, crest, colors

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer franchise unveiled the club’s official team name, crest and colors Wednesday morning.

Charlotte MLS announced during a live broadcast that the Queen City’s new MLS club would be called Charlotte FC.

We are Charlotte FC.

Welcome to the club. pic.twitter.com/LVXW5RaYxO — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteMLS) July 22, 2020

In addition to revealing the club name, Charlotte FC unveiled team branding, including its crest and colors.

“Charlotte FC is part of an exciting new era for sports in Charlotte and the Carolinas. Today’s unveiling of our name, colors and crest will be remembered as one of the most exciting days in our club’s history,” said Tom Glick, President of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. “Our fans have been at the heart of creating this brand. This is a large and growing group of soccer fans who, like us, have a passion for the game and big goals and ambitions. We will keep building together with them and delivering a club to which they belong.”

