Kim Kardashian asks for ‘compassion and empathy’ after Kanye West’s recent behavior

(ABC News) — Kim Kardashian addressed husband Kanye West’s recent erratic behavior, at public appearances and on social media, calling for “compassion and empathy.”

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” a statement from the 39-year-old reality star begins. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I’m very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” the aspiring lawyer continued. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

West, 43, first openly discussed his bipolar diagnosis on a 2019 episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.” The rapper had previously been open about mental health struggles in his music, notably writing “I hate being Bi-Polar it’s awesome” on the cover of his 2018 album, “Ye.”

Over the weekend, West, who announced a desire to run for president last month, left fans concerned following an emotional appearance at a rally in South Carolina. His social media activity in the days since has also sparked worry.

Kardashian noted that in cases like these, “family is powerless unless the member is a minor.” She added that no matter how hard family and friends try to help, people experiencing mental health struggles must “engage in the process of getting help” themselves.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she wrote, calling her husband a “brilliant but complicated person.” She said he has the “pressures of being an artist and a black man,” on top of the loss of his mother in 2007.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times [sic] do not align with his intentions,” Kardashian continued.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she added. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

Kardashian ended her statement by thanking those who have “expressed concern for Kanye’s well being” and with an impassioned plea.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she concluded. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

Kardashian and West married in 2014 and share four children together: daughter North, 7, son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 1.