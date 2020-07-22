Man yells racial slur at Black teen who offered doughnut

NEWBURYPORT, MA (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts city are investigating after a white man yelled racial slurs at a Black teenager who had offered him a doughnut.

The 14-year-old boy’s mother says her son was with two white friends in downtown Newburyport last week giving away excess doughnuts they had bought.

She was not with him. She says when the boys offered a doughnut to one man, he used the slur.

A witness recorded part of the confrontation on cellphone video.

City police say they identified the man based on his license plate and are still investigating.

The woman says the incident left her son shaken.