NHCS hopes to recruit more bus drivers by offering $1K bonus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is launching a new bus driver incentive initiative, the Bus Driver Referral and Direct Bonus Program, in hopes to recruit more for the upcoming schools year.

The school system says people hired as a permanent school bus driver are eligible for a one time only direct bonus of $1,000 if they drive 20 or more hours per week and remain in good standing with the district for 120 school days. Substitute drivers are excluded.

- Advertisement -

Under program guidelines, an NHCS employee can earn a referral bonus of $1,000 for the referral of a candidate who is hired as a permanent yellow school bus driver, excluding substitute drivers, and remains employed as a driver for 90 school days. In order for the employee to be eligible for the referral bonus, the employee must be in good standing with the district and cannot have direct access to bus application information.

For more information, please contact the Human Resources Division at (910) 254-4272 or the Transportation Division at (910) 254-4080.