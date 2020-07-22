North Carolina woman forgives man involved in road rage assault

Officers said she made a poorly-timed U-turn and cut 56-year-old Ronald Cohen off.

“I will admit I timed it wrong, I cut him off, it looked like I had enough time,” Fitzwater explained. “I couldn’t just whip it in {the parking lot} because it’s gravel and I didn’t realize that, so shame on me for that.”

But Fitzwater said shame on Cohen for everything that followed.

“If he just flipped me the bird and kept going, I would have respected that but what he did was malicious.”

Read more here.