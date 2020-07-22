Officials: Lightning strike in North Carolina injures 6

BANNER ELK, NC (AP) — Authorities say six people were hospitalized for injuries they sustained when lightning struck near a roller coaster in North Carolina.

Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster said on Facebook the people were injured Tuesday while sitting under a tree on their property.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office told WBTV-TV that lightning struck the tree, cracked the pavement and knocked several people to the ground.

The sheriff’s office says the six people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roller coaster was not operating at the time of the incident.

WSOC-TV reports the county where the ride was located had been under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon.