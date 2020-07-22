Police: Monk found fatally shot at North Carolina temple

HIGH POINT, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a Buddhist monk found suffering from a fatal wound while kneeling at an altar was likely struck by a bullet fired from outside the temple.

High Point police said Tuesday they responded to the temple Saturday after another monk discovered Tam Dinh Tran in a praying position and bleeding.

First responders determined Tran had a traumatic injury to his right side.

Officials said detectives discovered a bullet lodged in an exterior wall and it appeared bullets were fired from the road by the temple, traveled through the wall and struck Tran.

The department said it didn’t appear Tran was specifically targeted.

The investigation remains ongoing.