Popular Holden Beach mailbox, bench spray-painted with ‘BLM’ and ‘Trump 2020’

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The “Golden Holden Memories” mailbox in Holden Beach was recently vandalized.

It was spray painted with “Black Lives Matter,” Trump 2020,” and other graffiti.

A few Supply residents came together to repaint the bench and mailbox. The residents spoke with WWAY, saying it didn’t matter what the graffiti said but it’s the fact that it was disrespectful.

They say the mailbox was placed there more than 15 years ago by a woman in memory of her mother.

One said vandalizing this site is like spray painting on someone’s tombstone.

