Study: Novel PFAS comprise 24% of blood tested in Wilmington residents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A study by North Carolina State University on GenX exposure in Wilmington as some unique findings.

350 people were tested after the release of GenX into the Cape Fear River was stopped by the Chemours Fayetteville Plant.

GenX is a PFAS. It is also a novel fluoroether unique to Chemours.

The study did not find any GenX in the blood samples taken, but did find other fluoroethers unique to Chemours.

It also found in subsequent testing that the levels of these chemicals dropped significantly over time.

When looked at as a whole, the chemicals measured in the study were found to be important contributors to overall body burden.

