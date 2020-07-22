Teen faces multiple drug charges after search in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit has arrested a teenager after an investigation into the distribution of illegal controlled substances in Whiteville.

The unit executed a search warrant at 112 Four Oaks Drive in Whiteville on July 16. Lamar Parker, 18, was at the residence at the time of the search. However, he ran when investigators arrived on scene.

A K-9 located Parker in a wooded area near his residence and he was taken into custody.

Investigators located and seized an amount of marijuana and meth during their search.

Parker was transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with:

Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer

Misdemeanor Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance.

Parker received a $54,000.00 secured bond.