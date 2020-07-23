Ashley graduate Trevor Kelley makes Phillies Opening Day roster

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a up and down off-season for Ashley High School product Trevor Kelley. He was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox, but eventually found a home in Philadelphia. Now, he will be on the Phillies opening day roster when they start the season on Friday.

The right-handed pitcher is one of 30 players that will begin the season against the Miami Marlins. Last season in 10 games for the Red Sox, Kelley went (0-3) with a 8.64 ERA. The former Screamin’ Eagle says while this summer was full of uncertainty he stay prepared for this opportunity.

“I was really close to saying alright we’re just not playing this year,”says Kelley. “I went to the gym every week and went to get my throwing in every day almost. So, I stayed with it and that’s what really showed in camp.”

Kelley and the Phillies will open up the 2020 season on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Miami Marlins.