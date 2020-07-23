Bladen County man accused of beating woman

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is in jail for allegedly assaulting a woman in Bladen County.

On Thursday morning, 911 center received a phone call about a woman in the Farmers Union area being held against her will by her boyfriend.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the North Carolina Probation and Parole went to the location to check on the woman.

When the arrived, law enforcement found a woman and two children. The suspect, 29-year-old Elbert Justin Graham, was not at the home.

Law enforcement did notice signs of domestic violence on the victim’s body, saying she had been beaten by Graham sometime within the past few days.

While law enforcement was at the home, Graham reportedly passed by in a Honda mini-van.

Officers then pursued Graham, who was stopped and arrested for assault on a female.

During the arrest, deputies say a shotgun was found in the van and Graham was further charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of felony probation violation.

Graham is in jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

“I am very pleased that our officers along with probation and parole were able to get the victim and her children out of harm’s way,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “Domestic violence situations are very dangerous and it is our responsibility by law to take actions when we observed physical signs of domestic violence.”