NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a body was recovered in Kure Beach on Thursday.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the body was found in the 2500 block of South Forth Fisher Boulevard. That address is near the Fort Fisher Ferry Terminal.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office said they could not release an identity or cause of death at this time.

The scene was clear by 8 p.m.