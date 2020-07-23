Brunswick Co. still reporting several outbreaks at congregate living facilities

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Health Services gave an update Wednesday on “concerning” ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings in the county.

There are five ongoing outbreaks in the county, with three outbreaks affecting nursing homes and two affecting residential care facilities.

Moving forward, health services says they will provide routine updates concerning ongoing outbreaks to address newly identified outbreaks, new positive cases, and any deaths associated to the virus among positive cases at congregate living settings

Arbor Landing at Ocean Isle Beach

To date, there are four residents and one employee who received a positive test result for COVID-19. One positive case is hospitalized and is reported to be doing well; the other three positive resident cases are isolating in private rooms at the facility.

Arbor Landing has since tested all residents and every test returned negative. All employees were also tested and results are still pending at this time. Arbor Landing is working to coordinate a second round of testing for residents and employees.

This residential care facility outbreak was initially reported July 10.

Autumn Care of Shallotte (second outbreak)

Health Services is reporting the identification of positive COVID-19 cases at this nursing home in its latest update. The facility identified three employees who received a positive test result for COVID-19 following a facility-wide testing effort for all residents and employees. Additional results are still pending. The facility has already contacted all employees and family members of residents about this situation. Autumn Care is working on a plan to repeat testing in the near future.

This is the second outbreak to occur at this facility. The first outbreak was reported June 4 and involved three employees and one resident who received a positive test result for the virus.

Brunswick Health and Rehab Center

To date, there are three residents who received a positive test result for COVID-19. One case is hospitalized and is reported to be doing well, one case was discharged from the hospital and returned home to isolate, and one case is isolating in a private room in a dedicated observation hall.

Brunswick Health and Rehab has already conducted a second round of testing for residents and employees and all test results are still pending. Management is working to organize a third round of testing this week.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) also conducted a second inspection of the facility last week and did not find any deficiencies.

This nursing home outbreak was initially reported July 10.

Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health

To date, there are 11 employees and four residents who received a positive test result for COVID-19. These figures include one more case involving an employee identified through a first round of testing for all facility employees and residents and three new cases among residents identified through a second round of testing. Two of the positive resident cases are isolating in a dedicated wing of the facility with dedicated employees who serve only these patients. Two resident cases have been discharged to return home after meeting CDC requirements to end their isolation period.

Carolina Dunes is working to organize a second round of testing for all residents employees.

This residential care facility outbreak was initially reported July 6.

Southport Health and Rehab

Health Services is reporting the identification of positive COVID-19 cases at this nursing home in its latest update. To date, there are two residents and two employees who have received a positive test result for COVID-19; the resident cases are isolating in private rooms in a dedicated section of the facility and any positive employees are isolating at home. The facility has already contacted all employees and family members of residents about this situation.

Southport Health and Rehab has conducted testing on all residents in the facility and all staff members. Health Services is working with the facility to conduct repeat testing and assess infection control measures.

Universal Health Care of Brunswick

To date, there are 25 residents and 16 employees who received a positive test result for COVID-19; these figures include five residents and one employee who have passed away with deaths associated to the virus. Positive cases are isolating in private rooms in a dedicated wing of the facility and have staff dedicated to attending only these patients.

Universal Health Care completed a fourth round of testing the week of July 13 for any residents and employees who have previously tested negative; all results returned negative. The facility is working to retest all residents and employees who have received negative test results so far through a fifth round of testing.

This nursing home outbreak was initially reported June 13.

The NCDHHS defines an outbreak at a congregate living setting as being two or more people—including residents or employees—who receive a positive test for the virus within a 28-day period.

There are no identified ongoing clusters in child care or schools settings in Brunswick County at this time. The NCDHHS defines a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

The NCDHHS reports on updates concerning ongoing outbreaks and clusters statewide every Tuesday and Friday by 4 p.m. on its COVID-19 dashboard at here.

As of Wednesday, there are 997 positive cases of COVID-19 among county residents (546 considered recovered, 425 isolating at 386 households, 14 hospitalized, 12 deaths) and 14 cases among non-residents (9 considered recovered, 3 transferred monitoring to home county, 2 deaths).