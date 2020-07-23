Cape Fear Little Leaguers excited for the start of the MLB season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The 2020 Major League Baseball season got underway on Friday night, while Little League players across the Cape Fear are hitting the diamond as well. They getting back in the swing of things, following in the foot steps of their big league heroes.

The coronavirus hasn’t made it easy for the kids to get on the field. Their spring season was suspended back in March, but they have since returned to the game they love. The players were extra excited tonight with the return of the MLB. One player said watching the pros play the game only makes him better.

“I just like watching their skills and seeing what I can learn off of them,”says Little League player Jahmeer Damon.

Hundreds of kids in the Cape Fear step on the diamond every summer. The players say this is their favorite time of the year and just like every kid they have hopes of one day playing in the big leagues themselves.