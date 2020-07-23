Charlotte, Mecklenburg County ban late-night alcohol sales

By
Associated Press
-
0
Beer (Photo: Pixabay)

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Officials in Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and a handful of other towns are restricting alcohol sales after 11 p.m. to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the ban starts Thursday night. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department leaders have said they will enforce the order. Other towns that said they will enact such an order include Davidson, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville.

- Advertisement -

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said officials are enacting the restrictions after seeing videos of people in restaurants and bars not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

You Might Also Like