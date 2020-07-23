Christmas in July: Boombalatti’s scooping up holiday flavors this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington ice cream shop is scooping up holiday cheer in the heat of July.

Boombalatti’s Homemade Ice Cream has celebrated Christmas in July for the past four years.

They say they’re not letting “the craziest summer ever” keep them from spreading some holiday joy.



The shop will be scooping all sorts of holiday-themed flavors starting Friday through Sunday.

You can try some peppermint stick, gingerbread, or eggnog ice cream. They also offer vegan options.

They have two locations — one in downtown Wilmington and another at The Forum.