Coast Guard medevacs man 30 miles off Masonboro Inlet

MASONBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man who passed out aboard a boat approximately 30 miles east of Masonboro Inlet Thursday afternoon.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification from someone on board regarding the man needing immediate medical attention.

- Advertisement -

Watchstanders dispatched a boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach to the scene.

The man was transferred in stable condition to awaiting New Hanover County EMS at Bridge Tender Marina in Masonboro.

“Once on scene, I was able to put the gentleman on oxygen and get him to stable condition as we took him back to shore,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Hall, a crewmember from Station Wrightsville Beach said. “Just like having the proper safety equipment on board your vessel, it’s also important for people to stay properly hydrated while enjoying their time on the water in the hot summer months.”