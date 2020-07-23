Family with special needs son questions Sunset Beach cabana policy

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A family visiting Sunset Beach is questioning the town’s policy banning cabanas after they were told a tent for their disabled son had to be moved.

Christina and Brandon Brown and their children visit Sunset Beach every year from Charlotte. Their son graham suffers from a rare genetic disorder and has special needs.

“He has physical and intellectual disabilities, he doesn’t walk,” Christina Brown said. “He’s four, he doesn’t walk yet, he doesn’t stand yet. He’s non-verbal, so communication has been a challenge. He also has feeding difficulties.”

Brown says when visiting the beach Graham sometimes tries to eat sand, so the family brings a small tent with a floor. Soon after setting it up, they were told it had to be moved because it doesn’t have a pole.

“He just said ‘we have to enforce this,’ and so I explained to them again my son has special needs, I don’t want him in the hot sand,” Brown said. “This tent beside us looks exactly the same except it has a pole in the middle of it.”

Here is a photo of the two tents in question:

The Town of Sunset Beach says the Browns’ tent (left) is considered a cabana which must be moved to the back of the beach. Brown says the sand on the back of the beach was hotter than the middle of the beach, which could be harmful to her son.

“This is my experience every day just fighting for my son, just trying to have a little bit of normalcy in our not so normal world,” she said.

The one on the right is considered an umbrella because it has a pole and is not anchored into the ground.

Brown says she believes there should be special circumstances for those with special needs.

“I know that there are rules for a reason and I respect the rules, definitely,” she said. “But sometimes rules have exceptions and sometimes people need accommodations in order to access things.”

Town administrator Hiram Marziano addressed the possibility of creating an exception to the rule, saying:

“That would be a council decision.

If that were to be reviewed, we would need to have the attorney review such an exemption to ensure that waiver of the rules would actually be based on accessibility reasons defined under the ADA.

Without the proper research I cannot say for certain that placement of tents and cabanas are an accessibility issue. There are also many types of disabilities so we would need to be sure an exception would not cause an accidental discrimination.”