Former Coast Guard Cutter to sink off the coast of Masonboro Inlet in memory of diver

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lover of the outdoors and all things ocean, 21-year-old Brian Davis died doing what he loved three years ago.

On June 22, 2017 he lost his life during a scuba diving spearfishing trip.

Immediately, his friends and family began to think of how to honor him.

“The community really in shock and in sadness and they said well what can we do to create a memorial for Brian? An underwater ocean memorial for Brian,” Brian’s Mom Kathy Davis said.

For the past three years, Brian’s loved ones have been working with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries to sink a ship in his name.

And finally, on Friday, July 24 the former Coast Guard Cutter “Salvia” now named “Brian Davis” will find its home 20 miles out from Masonboro Inlet.

This will form an artificial reef, creating a habitat for ocean wildlife and a long-lasting memorial for his loved ones to visit.

“The living tribute to Brian,” Brian’s Dad Charles Davis said. “His spirit will be down there with anybody that goes and sees it, whether they’re fishing on top or diving on the bottom.”

Among the first to dive the wreck will be one of Brian’s best friends, Mark Winneberger.

“Brian’s always watching over me. He’s like my guardian angel now,” Winneberger said. “While he might not be physically there, he’s definitely spiritually there every time I go offshore. He’s always looking out. We always feel his presence, but that’s going to be a really special site to really feel closer to him in our own way especially.”

He says this is the perfect way to honor his friend for many years to come.

“When people and divers get to go visit that site, it’s because of Brian. They’ll be able to see Brian’s name on the ship and that site will always be referred to as The Brian Davis for centuries to come,” Winneberger said. “I can’t think of a better way to memorialize Brian.”

If all goes as planned, The Brian Davis will sink Friday morning around 9AM.

For more information on the project, visit the Brian Davis Artificial Reef Memorial website.