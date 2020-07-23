Free hang-tags available to remind drivers to look back before locking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department and Coastal Kia are joining forces for a third year to promote a safe summer campaign for area drivers.

The campaign includes a free rear-view mirror hang-tag reminding drivers to look in their cars before they lock the doors.

Last year, 52 children died in hot cars.

“We believe that everyone can do their part to keep our children and pets safe,” WPD wrote in a release.

If you would like a free hang-tag stop by the Wilmington Police Department main headquarters on Bess Street or the South College Road Station at 2451 S. College Road or Coastal Kia at 6103 Market Street.