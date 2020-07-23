UNCW Professor Mike Adams found dead inside New Hanover Co. home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies have confirmed the death investigation underway at a home in the Bayshore area of New Hanover County is for former UNCW professor Mike Adams.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said deputies were performing a welfare check at the home in the 300 block of Windsong Road.

It is a death investigation and the sheriff’s office has confirmed that investigation is for Mike Adams.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

We have a reporter at the scene now. Stay with WWAY for more on this developing story.