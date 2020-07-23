NC Maritime Museum offers virtual programming, learning kits, exhibits this summer

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Southport is usually bustling with activities in the summer, but this year all the fun has been moved online. The museum is now offering a long list of virtual activities.

Each week the museum is offering several social media options:

Tuesdays at 5 p.m. – Live Learning on Facebook

Wednesdays and Saturdays at 3 p.m. – Story Time on YouTube

Thursdays at 10 a.m. – Trivia Thursday on Facebook (answer posted at 5 p.m.)

Fridays at 10 a.m. – Craft Time on Facebook Live

Sundays at 11 a.m. – Sunday Stretch on Instagram

There are also Virtual Learning Kits. They are on-demand packets that are mailed to you with topics which align with exhibits at the museum.

You can also consider Summer in a Seabag, an on-demand packet mailed to you, or camps that are hosted remotely and available any time that is convenient for you.

If you are interested in a virtual visit to the museum check out ‘Construimus, Batuimus. We Build, We Fight’ which focuses on the U.S. Navy Seabees .

To find out more or to register for programs click here.